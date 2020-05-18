Aberdeen announces new community rebranding

The City of Aberdeen revealed a new community brand at Monday's city council meeting.

The Aberdeen Area Convention & Visitors Bureau, Aberdeen Downtown Association, Aberdeen Development Corporation, and Aberdeen Area Chamber of Commerce collaborated with Pinned Workshop of Aberdeen to create the new logo, slogan, and artwork.

According to the city, the strong ‘a’ denotes wide open sky, sweeping prairie grass, and agriculture and is also a nod to our distinct geographic independence that makes us the Hub City. The flag off the ‘d’ supports Storybook Land and athletics; the Changing the Game slogan refers to our strong hunting heritage, being a “sports town” and the rich history of entrepreneurialism. The design also has a great deal of forward movement.

The city is encouraging local businesses and organizations to take part in using the new brand along with their own.