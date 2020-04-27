Aberdeen churches helping people with essential items

74 families in four counties have received everyday essential items through the Corona Help SD Distribution Center in Aberdeen.

"Partnering with other churches, with New Life, and Arise, and other churches in our community, in this collaborative effort to bring together a distribution center to meet the needs of those in our community during this difficult time," said Mike Waldrop, Pastor at Aberdeen First United Methodist Church.

"This whole idea of having holy imagination in this time, it really came to light, so we just got together a few churches and said what can we do," Waldrop said.

'Corona Help SD' began in Sioux Falls. Waldrop and other church leaders in Aberdeen wanted to bring the program to the Hub City, helping people in need throughout Brown County.

"It's an opportunity both to reach out if you have a need, or also to volunteer," Waldrop said.

'Corona Help SD' isn't the only program that churches in Aberdeen are participating in to help people.

"The County wide food distribution effort through the Emergency Management team," said Jay Rossman, a Chaplain with the Brown County Sheriffs Department.

Jay Rossman is the Pastor at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. He is also the Chaplain for the Brown County Sheriff's Department. He is coordinating the County's food distribution.

"There's a lot of services for the young people through the school and the Boys and Girls Club, and through the elderly food program, but that whole population in the middle is being missed," Rossman said.

Rossman's mission is to help provide food, and other everyday items to anybody in the County. With both the County's program, and the Corona Help SD program now active in Brown County, church leaders are confident everybody will be able to get the help they need, when they need it.