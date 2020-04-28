Aberdeen clinic provides COVID-19 testing to residents

There are two COVID-19 tests at Conklin Clinics in Aberdeen. One to test for the virus, another to test for the antibodies.

"Inside the nasal kit is a nasal swab and a little tube with solution that you put that swab in, and then it gets sent to our lab company, and then inside the (blood testing) kit is just the traditional blood draw, so if you went to your regular Doctor and get your blood drawn, it has the needle, the tourniquet, the gauze, the alcohol, all of that good stuff ," said Paige, Dargatz, Certified Nurse Practitioner at Conklin Clinics.

After discussing if they should offer the testing in their office, the staff at Conklin Clinics decided it would be best to provide the option without patients needing a Doctor's referral or showing any symptoms.

"At this time we are not running it through insurance, which is a benefit because than anybody can do it which is nice, but it does mean that cost is patient responsibility, unfortunately," Dargatz said.

South Dakota Department of Health Secretary Kim Malsam-Rysdon expects there to be more options through offices like Conklin Clinics in the future.

"We would encourage people that if they are concerned about having symptoms of COVID that they would contact their provider, and work with their provider to determine whether they need testing or not," said Kim Malsam-Rysdon, Secretary of Health.

Dargatz and the rest of the staff at Conklin Clinics will continue testing whoever feels it's necessary. They want people to have peace of mind.

"I'm hoping it shows more people have antibodies than we even realize just because that means that means a lot of people were sick and didn't even realize it, and hopefully just kind of help businesses feel more comfortable and hopefully feel a little more protected," Dargatz said.