Aberdeen couple makes best from not having prom

International travel programs are being suspended due to the novel coronavirus and program participants like foreign exchange students are being asked to return to their home country. This was tough news for an Aberdeen high school couple, whose big plans for later this spring are now cut short.

Proms come a bit early this year for Central High School Sophomore Kallie Forkel and Junior Gonzalo Baides. They thought they would have more time together, but their plans have been cut short as Gonzalo flies home to Spain this weekend.

"I was sad because I was expecting to leave like summer and now I'm leaving so much earlier. That's sad for everybody,” said Gonzalo.

They were looking forward to going to prom together. Kallie had already bought her dress.

Instead of letting it go to waste, her mom suggested they create their own prom experience before Gonzalo leaves.

“I thought it was a good idea to at least do something kind of related to prom and take pictures,” sad Kallie. “And we got to dance. “Yeah it was exciting.”

“We don't have prom in Spain, so having at least a little experience about it was really fun,” said Gonzalo.

It's a special memory they're glad to have made. Although Gonzalo is sad his trip is ending, he's happy to have been apart of the foreign exchange program.

"I really had a lot of fun this year, like it's completely different from what I'm used to in Spain,” said Gonzalo.

“My parents tell me you’re finally going to leave for America just to improve your English and for the experience and stuff, but I never thought I was going to meet someone like Kallie.”

Now he'll always have the photos to look back on.

