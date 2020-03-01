Aberdeen man arrested after allegedly firing shot amid argument

Authorities say a suspect is in custody after he fired a gun during an argument with neighbors in Aberdeen.

The incident took place around 11:18 a.m. Saturday on the 900 block of S. Washington Street. Police say they received a report of a man with a long gun in an alley yelling at neighbors.

Just prior to officers arriving at the scene, a single shot was fired. Authorities say it does not appear anyone was hurt.

Police say a suspect was taken into custody. No other details about the incident, including the suspect's name or the nature of the argument, have been released.