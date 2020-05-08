Aberdeen man facing charges in connection with stolen golf carts

An Aberdeen man is facing multiple charges after police say he stole golf carts from two different golf courses in Aberdeen.

Authorities received reports of stolen golf carts at Rolling Hills Golf Course and Lee Park Golf Course on April 7th, 8th, and 22nd.

Authorities say the investigation led to the arrest of 53-year-old Brooks Rex Briscoe. Briscoe is facing three counts of grand theft, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities recovered two of the stolen golf carts, one in Minnesota and one in North Dakota. They say the third cart is believed to be in the Groton area and was purchased by someone who didn't know the cart was stolen.

Authorities are asking those with any information to contact them through the Aberdeen Facebook page or the MyPD app.