Aberdeen man facing assault, drug charges following stabbing

An Aberdeen man is facing multiple charges in connection with a stabbing on Sunday.

Authorities say at around 12:30 pm, Aberdeen Police responded the 800 block of South State Street for a reported assault.

Authorities say a male had been stabbed in the chest and was transported to the hospital. The victim was last reported to be in stable condition.

Through the investigation, authorities identified a suspect and arrested 40-year-old Jama Warsame Dirie. Dirie is facing aggravated assault, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.