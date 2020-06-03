Aberdeen police: Report of racist vandalism 'provably false'

Authorities in Aberdeen are dispelling a rumor making the rounds on social media regarding an alleged racist vandalism incident.

Aberdeen police say the rumor suggests that a vehicle belonging to a black man was vandalized by white men in a pickup flying an American, Confederate, and "Trump 2020" flags.

Investigators say the allegations are "provably false."

The damage to the vehicle at the center of the rumor took place May 30. Police say the damage was the result of a dispute between acquaintances. A suspect, 40-year-old Jama Warsame Dirie of Aberdeen, has been arrested and charged with assault in connection to the incident.

Police say a GoFundMe account connected to the rumor was set up under false pretenses.

"We generally don't commit resources to dispelling internet myths, but with the increased tensions we decided that clarification in this case was necessary," a post on the Aberdeen Police Department's Facebook page stated.