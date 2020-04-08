Aberdeen police warn businesses of caller impersonating officer

Authorities in Aberdeen have issued a warning to business about a suspicious person identifying as a police officer and inquiring about businesses' security.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, the person in question calls businesses and identifies himself as Sgt. Steve Smith.

The caller has contacted two area businesses, police say. He asked whether the businesses had video surveillance. In one case, the caller went on to ask how much cash was on-premises, and asked employees to count the cash.

Police are asking businesses to avoid giving out security or cash-on-site information over the phone. While it is possible an actual officer may call to inquire about surveillance, police say the department is currently directing officers to stop by businesses rather than call due to the suspicious caller.

Police are also asking anyone who experiences suspicious activity to call 605-626-7911 to report it.