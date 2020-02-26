Abortion bill fails in South Dakota legislative committee

A legislative panel has voted down a bill that would have restricted abortion funds in South Dakota.

The House State Affairs committee voted 10-2 vote against HB 1225.

Abortion related bills typically get plenty of discussion, but committee members were in no mood for a lengthy discussion Wednesday.

Representative Julie Frye-Mueller of Rapid City brought the bill. Committee Chair Lee Qualm cut short one out of state proponent who was testifying via telephone and, when the speaker continued past his allotted time, Qualm cut him off saying, “I think we’ve heard enough.”

An odd consortium of groups spoke against the bill, most notably South Dakota Right to Life.

Lobbyist Dale Bartscher said the bill was ‘poorly written’ and ‘a huge step backwards’ for the Right to Live movement.

Dianna Miller, representing a network of domestic violence programs in the state, agreed saying passage of HB 1225 would result in shelters and programs having to shut down.

