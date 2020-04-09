Absentee voting for Minnehaha Co. Primary election to begin next week

Absentee voting for Minnehaha County’s Primary Election on June 2, will begin on April 17.

More: Sioux Falls postpones municipal elections to June

Auditors are encouraging voters to request their absentee ballot by mail.

You can access the absentee ballot form on the Secretary of State website at sdsos.gov.

• A copy of your ID is required. If you do not have access to a copy machine, a photo of your ID can be emailed to elections@minnehahacounty.org.

• Complete and sign the application and mail it to your Auditor’s Office.

• Or you may use the drop box located on the west entrance foyer of the County Administration Building.

If you do not have access to a computer, you may request a ballot simply by writing a letter:

• State the address where you want the ballot mailed.

• SIGN the letter.

• Attach a copy of your ID or email a photo to elections@minnehahacounty.org.

• Mail it to the Auditor’s Office or drop the letter into the drop box on the west entrance foyer of the County Administration Building.

Minnehaha County officials are asking voters not to come to the County Administration Building if you are feeling ill or have any symptoms of COVID19.