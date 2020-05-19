Tracing apps balance accuracy and privacy to monitor coronavirus

At the beginning of this pandemic, President Trump identified coronavirus as an invisible enemy. To monitor the spread of the virus, the 'Care19' app has been an optional method for people to help report their own positive case and where they might have been. A delicate boundary between accuracy and privacy is now at stake with improved versions and other applications helping to trace the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Kristi Noem says it has been available for South Dakotans, but it is optional.

If a user tested positive, they could decide to release that information to state officials. South Dakota and North Dakota have garnered some of the most activity in the country by presenting this information, but those participants are few and far between. In North Dakota, there have been upgrades to the application for improved accuracy and maintaining the balance of privacy.

"When the contract tracer is on the phone with the individual, one of the questions they ask is do you use the Care19 app," said North Dakota Contract Tracer Facilitator Vern Dosh.

If the answer is yes, he says the follow-up question asks permission to share that data.

Many constituents are apprehensive to share this data with anyone, let alone a phone app, so some argue it has not been as effective for health professionals or state leaders as initially intended at the beginning of the pandemic.

Janna Farley of South Dakota's ACLU says trust is what will make this tool effective, but administrators will have to do what they can to protect privacy, keep the option voluntary, and store data on an individual's device instead of a centralized repository.