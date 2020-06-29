Active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations decline in South Dakota Monday

State health officials say South Dakota has recorded 35 new COVID-19 cases, though both active cases and current hospitalizations declined Monday.

No new deaths were reported, as the state's total remained at 91.

The state has confirmed 6,716 known COVID-19 cases so far. Officials say 807 of those cases are currently active, down 31 from Sunday.

Current hospitalizations fell by to 70, the lowest number since early May. Health officials say three percent of the state's dedicated COVID-19 hospital beds are currently occupied, while six percent of COVID-19 ICU beds are occupied.

The state processed 564 new tests Monday. Just over six percent came back positive.

Counties with the most active cases include:

Minnehaha (268)

Pennington (145)

Beadle (79)

Charles Mix (49)

Lincoln (29)

Brown (24)

Lyman (32)

Hughes (19)

Yankton (16)

Buffalo (15)

Codington (14)

