Active COVID-19 cases in South Dakota rise slightly Tuesday

An additional 37 cases of COVID-19 were recorded in South Dakota Monday, bringing the state's total to 2,668.

Health officials say an additional 31 people recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,830. 817 cases in the state are currently active.

No new deaths were reported Monday, and the state's total remained at 21.

Most of the new cases reported Monday were in the Sioux Falls area, which has long been the state's hot spot. Minnehaha County has recorded 2,170 COVID-19 cases, while Lincoln County has had 163.

Officials say 69 people are currently hospitalized due to the disease.

More: South Dakota's COVID-19 website