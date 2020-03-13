Active Generations adjusting to COVID-19 concerns

Almost every nursing home and senior center, including Active Generations, is making changes to protect both residents and other participants.

The organization will still have smaller social events and officials are encouraging those attending to put more distance between themselves and others.

Educational meetings will continue as well as its tax return program and the SHIINE prescription review program.

The adult day care program will continue but with additional precautions.

"We're also doing our adult daycare program, which again is high-risk individuals. We're not allowing anyone from the outside to come in. We're somewhat quarantining them if you will in the area that we serve them. If they're not feeling well, and we check them regularly, we will send them either to their physician or home. Frankly, we're supporting a caregiver that needs the additional support that they need,” said President and CEO Gerald Beninga.

Many seniors are transitioning from eating at the facility to the meals on wheels program. The additional demand means more volunteers are needed, both short and long term.

