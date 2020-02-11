Active Generations plans east-side senior campus

Active Generations is planning a big expansion on the east side.

It has purchased 30 acres in the Dawley Farm Village development for a large-scale senior community.

The new Active Generations activity center will provide services similar to the west-side location at 2300 W. 46th St. Services will continue to be offered at that location as well.

“We’ve added onto the parking lot three times, onto the building once, we’re landlocked … and we’ve had good growth, lots of expansion of programs,” CEO Gerald Beninga said.

When the facility opened 22 years ago, Active Generations served about 750 people annually.

“And now we’re serving 15,000,” he said.

To read more on this story, visit SiouxFalls.Business.