Addiction recovery meetings move online for those who need support in Sioux Falls

We are all doing our part to stay home as much as we can. ​But for those struggling with addiction it is even more critical than ever that they have access to resources and addiction groups. So Meetings and counseling sessions are now taking place online during the coronavirus pandemic.​

Recovery church usually holds 12 step ransom recovery meetings at church, but now they’re holding weekly video conference meetings online using the app Zoom.

“We want to stop them from taking two steps back if we can engage them and love them right where they’re at,” said Care Pastor Jason Mueller.

Face it Together South Dakota has also transitioned all their meetings to zoom, so that coaches like Joe Tlustos can communicate with clients from anywhere as long as they have wifi.

”We welcome everybody and I mean I did my group yesterday and we had everybody from locally here in South Dakota to we had a guy from New York, we had a guy from Saint Paul that were all on at once. On the screen we had nine people,” said Tlustos.

Both organizations say their services are needed now more than ever. So video conferences are the next best thing to meeting in person .

“To be isolated with nothing to do, that’s usually a really bad sign. So to be able to do this and see a face and stay connected really I think are an important key,” said Tlustos.

”There’s an adage out there that says that the opposite of addiction is not sobriety, it's community,” said Mueller.

“What we’re trying to do in any recovery group is to acknowledge that somebody is listening to me and somebody heard where my pain was.”

Pastor Jason says his church chose zoom because it’s easy to use and has features that allow for successful recovery meetings such as privacy.

“If you don’t want to speak you don’t have to, but you don’t even have to show your picture or the video, but we notice that most people do. They want to have some sort of social interaction,” said Mueller.

It also creates a safe place.

”We don't want anybody trying to hurt people or say hurtful things. We’re actually able to take them out of the group or mute what they’re saying,” said Mueller.

Both men are grateful to have these tools at their fingertips. and say members are catching on to the new normal.

Face It Together South Dakota is offering all of its services for free through the end of May. That includes coaching via Zoom video, via phone or through their new peer online recovery groups. They offer services for recovering addicts as well as loved ones. For more information you can call 605-274-2262 or go to http://wefaceittogether.org

Ransom Recovery holds their meetings Monday-Saturday from 6:30 p.m- 7:30 p.m. You can use the Zoom I.D. 450433552 to join the group. They also hold a meeting on Sundays at 4:45 pm. You can use the Zoom I.D. 907793568 to join. For more info you can email recovery@ransom.church or go to https://www.ransom.church/ransom-recovery or join their Ransom Recovery group facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1371002773057581/