65 new cases of coronavirus were discovered Sunday in South Dakota.

This brings the total number of cases to 2,212.

Minnehaha County remains a hot spot with 1,854 cases

11 deaths have been reported because of the virus.

No deaths were reported Saturday.

34 more people have recovered from the virus as of Sunday adding to the 1,257 total.

64 people are currently hospitalized because of COVID-19.