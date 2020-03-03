Addressing the truck driver shortage

Nationwide there is a shortage of truck drivers and Sioux Falls is feeling the effects. Now two local organizations are partnering together to bring more people into the industry.

The Associated General Contractors of South Dakota and Southeast Tech. have teamed up to offer an easier way for people to become Class B CDL Drivers, which allows you to drive things like school buses, delivery trucks, and dump trucks.

If you've ever wanted to be a truck driver, now is the perfect time. Southeast Tech is offering a Class B CDL Course. It's two days long and prepares people for the CDL test at the Department of Transportation.

"It's kind of like an express program for people to get their CDL's,” said Joan Millage, Human Resource Manager for Soukup.

Interested students are also given a list of contractors who have immediate openings. One of those is Soukup Construction.

"There's a lot of aging, a lot of people retiring and not a lot of new people coming into the industry. So we're hoping to promote this to get more people in the trucking industry, truck driving industry, especially in the construction area.,” said Millage.

And there are big incentives to join. If hired, the companies will pay the tuition for the course and cover the cost of the test.

Tabitha Petersen has been a truck driver in the construction industry for around a year.

"I decided I wanted to drive a big truck and I got my cdl and drove a truck and my hearts never been happier,” said Petersen.

At 5'1 and three quarters she says her size hasn't stopped her.

"You get satisfaction out of being able to say I was a part of that. I helped build that. It started out as dirt and we helped structure that to become a building,” said Petersen.

She wants to encourage more women to get involved in the industry.

“Great opportunity for women because it makes you feel more independent and powerful and women can do what men can do, just like men can do what women can do,” said Petersen.

CDL drivers in the construction industry can start out making up to $18 dollars an hour.

The next training opportunity is scheduled for March 10th & 12th at Southeast Tech. Click here for more info: https://www.southeasttech.edu/programs/transportation/cdl/index.php