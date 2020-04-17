Advice on staying healthy while staying home

The owners of CPM Fitness in Sioux Falls, Annie and Chris Mello, said their gym is still open while they follow strict CDC guidelines. But many of their members have decided to self-isolate, so Annie and Chris got creative.

They essentially just took the values of CPM Fitness and turned them into a virtual gym. The virtual gym has the same community and process for members if they were to physically go to the location. There are focuses on nutrition, fitness, and mental wellness.

Chris and Annie created a Facebook group, where daily workouts are posted based off equipment members have at home. There are nutrition tutorials that include how to meal prep and cook with canned food.

They said it's important to stay healthy right now because you're creating healthy habits for a healthy lifestyle that will give you a strong start when life gets back to a sense of normalcy to keep that routine.