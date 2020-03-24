Air Supply reschedules Sioux Falls concert

The chart-topping duo Air Supply says it's rescheduling it's Sioux Falls performance.

The May 31st event at the Washington Pavilion has been rescheduled for Sunday, July 26.

Tickets that have already been purchased will be honored for the new concert date.

For those not able to attend the new date, refunds can be requested at the point of purchase.

Graham Russell & Russell Hitchcock met in 1975, during rehearsals for "Jesus Christ Superstar" in Sydney, Australia.

The duo quickly gained a reputation for great harmonies and for original songs that Graham was writing.

They made a demo on a cassette of two songs, "Love and Other Bruises" and "If You Knew Me" and took it to every record company in Sydney. Everyone turned it down but one —CBS Records —who admired their unique style.

They made a single in one afternoon and it shot to number one on the national charts. Air Supply was born! That same year, they opened for Rod Stewart across Australia and then throughout the U.S. and Canada playing all of the famous huge venues before Rod would take the stage. They found new fans but did not break the U.S. market.

Back in Australia they had to start again and made a record called Life Support. On this record were some treasures of songs, including "Lost in Love" which went Top 10 in Australia and somehow found its way to music industry executive Clive Davis in New York.

Clive immediately signed Air Supply to Arista Records and in 1980, "Lost in Love" became the fastest-selling single in the world, leaping to the top of all of the charts. Now Air Supply was on their way. The second single was "All Out of Love," and that went up the charts even quicker. Seven top-five singles later, Air Supply at that time had equaled The Beatles' run of consecutive top-five singles. The albums Lost in Love, The One That You Love, Now & Forever, and The Greatest Hits sold in excess of 20 million copies. "Lost in Love" was named Song of the Year in 1980, and, with the other singles, sold more than 10 million copies.

In 1989, they recorded "The Earth Is" album selling over a million copies outside of the U.S. This album was followed by "The Vanishing Race" CD and, with the singles "Goodbye" and "It's Never Too Late", again saw multi-platinum success. The following albums, "News from Nowhere", "Yours Truly", and "Across the Concrete Sky" all gave their second greatest hits album multi-platinum status as they traveled the world each and every year.

In 2013, the duo was inducted into the Australian Recording Industry Association’s Hall of Fame. Air Supply celebrated their 40thanniversary in 2015 and continue to delight audiences all over the world.