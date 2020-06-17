Air traffic numbers trending upward in Aberdeen

Air traffic at the Aberdeen Regional airport is beginning to pick back up.

Numbers decreased significantly during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Aberdeen Transportation Director Rich Krokel told Dakota Radio Group, but those numbers are starting to rebound.

Krokel said load factor was up to eight percent in May, which was two points higher than April. He said now that number is getting back to double digits.

"We're seeing those upticks," Krokel said. "There was a time we were seeing zero passengers."

A second daily flight is being added July 1. Krokel said flight arrival and departure times will also change from July through mid-August.

Krokel said that while Ride Line numbers are still way behind last year's pace, they are also trending in the right direction.