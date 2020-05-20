Alaska man arrested in connection to Sioux Falls SculptureWalk vandalism

An Alaska man has been arrested in connection to the vandalism of two statues in downtown Sioux Falls.

Authorities in Fairbanks, Alaska arrested 35-year-old Brady Jackson after police issued an arrest warrant on Tuesday.

Minnehaha County State's Attorney Crystal Johnson announced the arrest Wednesday morning. The arrest is in connection to a series of vandalisms in downtown Sioux Falls on May 5.

According to court documents, police received a tip identifying the suspect as a man named "Brady," who was visiting from Fairbanks to pick up a new dog.

Detectives say surveillance video showed Jackson at a downtown Sioux Falls bar the night of May 4. He left the bar just after midnight, then began an alleged rampage of vandalism through downtown.

Between 12:40 and 1 a.m., investigators say Jackson destroyed one SculptureWalk statue, damaged another, broke nine windows at U.S. Bank, damaged two windows at the Carroll Institute, and vandalized a parked car.

Court documents say Jackson flew out of Sioux Falls Regional Airport later that morning. Detectives looked at surveillance video from the airport and attached hotel, where they found a man wearing the same clothing as the suspect who had a dog with him.

Police were eventually able to contact Jackson. He admitted to walking from a downtown bar to the airport hotel that night, but denied taking part in any vandalism.

Court documents say destroyed statue was worth $16,000, while the damage to the windows at U.S. Bank was estimated at $117,000. In total, Jackson allegedly caused $137,127 in damage.

Jackson was arrested for a charge of intentional damage to property valued between $100,000 and $500,000. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted. He is currently awaiting extradition to South Dakota.

