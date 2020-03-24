All South Dakota public universities to remain online-only for rest of semester

The South Dakota Board of Regents says all public universities in the state will remain online-only for the rest of the spring semester to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Officials made the announcement Tuesday morning.

Effective immediately, all public university courses will continue by remote delivery through the remainder of the school year, which is scheduled to end May 8.

According to the Board of Regents, presidents at each of the universities have decided to postpone Spring 2020 commencement ceremonies. Further details will be shared as new plans are confirmed.

South Dakota's six public universities include Black Hills State University in Spearfish, Dakota State University in Madison, Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City, South Dakota State University in Brookings, and the University of South Dakota in Verillion.

Tuition and fee details

No tuition or fees will be adjusted unless a student withdraws completely from the university on or before March 28, or the institution is unable to deliver a course online.

Students may qualify for credits to their accounts in the following areas:

· 50% housing credit, except for those students approved for emergency housing at the close of the extended spring break;

· Pro-rated credit for meal plans not utilized and full credit on unused flex dollars;

· Pro-rated credit for parking permits, equal to 50% of the spring semester.

Other Board of Regents-governed schools

In addition, students attending South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired will work with teachers remotely through May 1, consistent with state directives for other K-12 schools. Outreach visits have been suspended at both SDSBVI and South Dakota School for the Deaf. Audiology clinics will be closed until further notice.