All summer terms at South Dakota public universities to be online-only

All summer-term classes at South Dakota's six public universities will be online only, the Board of Regents announced Monday.

Due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, South Dakota’s public universities transitioned to online delivery March 23 for the remainder of the spring semester.

Monday's announcement extends remote delivery through the universities’ summer term. While summer programming varies by campus, the term typically begins in May and continues through early August.

The decision impacts Black Hills State University, Dakota State University, Northern State University, South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, South Dakota State University, and the University of South Dakota, as well as the South Dakota School for the Blind & Visually Impaired and the South Dakota School for the Deaf.