All winter, spring South Dakota high school athletic events canceled

All remaining high school athletic events for the 2019-2020 school year in South Dakota have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the South Dakota High School Athletics Association.

The association made the announcement Monday. It includes all spring activities, as well as previously postponed winter events - including the boys and girls state basketball tournaments.

Some teams and coaches had held out hope that some events might be able to be held later this year despite the coronavirus outbreak, but an an announcement Monday from Gov. Kristi Noem recommending schools remained closed put the final nail in the coffin.

"This is an unprecedented time across our state and country, and we do not make this decision lightly," SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos said, via a press release.

Swartos also addressed senior student-athletes in particular, saying "this is difficult, but the lessons you've learned and friendships you've made through high school activities will last your lifetime."

The cancellation will be finalized in the next SDHSAA Board of Directors meeting on April 21.

