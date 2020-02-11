Allegiant to offer direct flights between Sioux Falls and San Diego

Allegiant has announced a new nonstop route to San Diego International Airport from Sioux Falls Regional Airport beginning June 5.

The airline announced the new flight Tuesday morning.

The new seasonal route via Sioux Falls Regional Airport will operate twice weekly. According to a press release from Allegiant, the airline is celebrating the new route by offering one-way fares as low as $69.

You can find more ticket information on Allegiant's website.

“We are thrilled with Allegiant’s decision to add San Diego to their list of seven destinations served out of Sioux Falls this summer,” said Dan Letellier, Sioux Falls Regional Airport Executive Director. “San Diego is one of the most popular family destinations in the country with beautiful weather, beaches, attractions including the San Diego Zoo, Legoland and Coronado Island. We are confident this new destination will be one of Allegiant’s most popular routes.”