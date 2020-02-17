Allevity Entertainment opens in Aberdeen

Allevity, Aberdeen’s newest indoor entertainment center has officially opened.

Allevity will feature laser tag, axe throwing, mini-bowling, arcade games, augmented rock-climbing wall, bumper cars, and a ballocity play center with a slide, climbing tunnel, ball fountain, and ball drop bucket.

“We’re so excited to finally open to the public and can’t wait to see what the future holds,” said David Novstrup, one of the owners. “We think Allevity will be a piece of the puzzle that makes Aberdeen even better.”

The 20,000 square foot facility also features a Café and multiple party rooms suitable for birthdays, company events, team building and other group events.

To book an axe-throwing experience visit allevity.fun/attractions or allevity.fun/parties-groups to book a group event.

