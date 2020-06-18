Alternate ideas for the Brown County Fair

This year's Brown County Fair has officially been postponed until 2021, but that doesn't mean the fairgrounds will remain vacant.

Some residents would like to see some sort of entertainment take place.

"At the last Commission meeting we decided that it wasn't possible to move forward with the fair at the scale that it is. There are a couple of different groups that have approached us about wanting to some sort of community event, even if it's on a much smaller scale" said Derek Ricci, the Brown County Fair Manager.

The ideas they've been able to come up vary.

"Some folks have thought about bringing in races, some folks have thought about bringing in a smaller scale concert. There's some folks that have approached us about maybe livestock shows ," Ricci said.

As do some of the thoughts from fans of the fair.

"I am the biggest fair-goer of everyone, and I've never missed a fair. It's my vacation to myself every year," said Nicole Mann.

As passionate as Mann is about attending the Fair, she's as passionate about not having the Fair this year.

"I feel like a lot of the reasons they can't have the fair is out of their hands," Mann said.

She feels it would be great if there was an alternate idea for 4-H specifically.

"The children do work very hard on their projects, and when you're involved in 4-H, it's a passion of theirs, it's something they grow up with," Mann said.

Ricci says alternate ideas will be considered by the Fair Board, and the County Commission with hopes of finding common ground.

"We'll hopefully have some of those ideas ready to present a week from Tuesday," Ricci said.