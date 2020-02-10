Amber Alert over: Boys ages 2 and 7 found, police say

Authorities have discontinued an Amber Alert for two children who were abducted in Texas.

An Amber Alert was issued for Julien Rodgers, 2, and Jorden Rodgers, 7, of Dallas, Texas. (Source: Missingkids.org)

The Dallas Police Department found Jorden Rodgers, a 7-year-old boy, and Julien Rodgers, a 2-year-old boy, alive after a tactical team entered an apartment in northeast Dallas, WFAA reported.

Dallas police said they believed the boys were abducted by their 33-year-old father, Johnnie Ray Palmore.

Dallas Police Sgt. Warren Mitchell said Palmore was taken to a local hospital in critical condition after he suffered a self-inflicted wound during a standoff with police.

Law enforcement officials believed the children were in grave or immediate danger after their mother was found dead Sunday night

