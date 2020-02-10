Amber Alert: 3-year-old girl is ‘safe,’ police say

An Amber Alert for Madeline Mejia, a missing 3-year-old girl from central Florida, is over

“The child is safe!” the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said. “Thank you for sharing this alert!”

The Apopka Police Department issued the alert Monday, saying the girl was last seen in a black two-door sedan with Texas plates.

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper saw a Honda Accord with the Texas plates near Tallahassee around 11 am. ET. He and other troopers conducted a traffic stop on I-10.

FHP says two suspects were arrested without incident, and Mejia was found unharmed.

