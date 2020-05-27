SFPD annual crime report reflects impact from population growth

The newly finalized annual crime report for the city of Sioux Falls is giving a deeper look at trends in local crime.

Officials say population growth has consistently been a factor in certain increases.

Captain David McIntire with the Sioux Falls Police Department says there’s two main trend increases from 2019.

“An increase in aggravated domestic assaults and simple domestic assaults,” said McIntire, “And also a slight increase in narcotic cases as well.”

Though it’s too early to compare any solid data from 2020, officials said, if comparing last year to this year, month to month, they've seen a significant drop in crime during the pandemic.

“You want to use those numbers strategically,” said McIntire, “But, narcotics will continue to be a main focus for our department because there’s a lot of violence that revolves around that trade.”

The increase is said to be in relation to population growth.

To help with this, the City is in the process of adding a report to work station in the Southwest area of Sioux Falls.

Mayor Paul TenHaken said, “It’s about a 2,000 square footprint that we’ll have there. Where we’ll have patrol cars where officers will be able to go, get their assignments and leave from there.”

McIntire said they have plenty of staffing in Southwest Sioux Falls handling calls, and with it being one of their busier areas, the station could help officers’ responses.

“That’s one of the farthest points for our officers to respond to from a location like the Law Enforcement Center and that just puts them in a much more central location to respond, decrease response times,” said McIntire.

It’s important to note, this would not be another precinct.

“The idea is to get those people in a place where they can more effectively police. Calls for service are a big part of that and the town’s getting big, just more area to cover,” said McIntire.

The City Council unanimously approved a lease agreement between the city and Dabbert Properties on Tuesday night.

The building located at 4000 West 57th Street will be the City's first ever report to work station.

