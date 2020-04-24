Another 21 in Minnesota die from coronavirus complications

Minnesota health officials say another 21 people have died of coronavirus complications, matching the highest one-day death toll announced Thursday.

The Department of Health also said Friday there are 243 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, raising Minnesota’s total to 3,185. State data shows the largest percentage of cases involve people age 20 to 44.

The department’s Public Health Lab and other private labs have completed 53,787 tests. Health officials say 278 coronavirus patients are hospitalized as of Friday.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)