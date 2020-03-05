Another Iowa murder trial date set for Nebraska woman

A Nebraska resident accused of stabbing to death a woman in northwest Iowa has had her trial rescheduled to start June 8.

Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska, is accused of killing 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores in Sioux City on April 8, 2018.

Court documents say Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores. Camargo-Flores told investigators she'd been involved in a relationship with the victim's boyfriend.

Authorities say the two women were not related.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)