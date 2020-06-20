Armstrong family speaks out, continues search

It has been several weeks since a member of the Sioux Falls community was reported missing. Angela Armstrong was reported missing at the beginning of June.

Deb Liening, Armstrong's mom, describes her daughter as a kind and loving mother to three kids.

"Please, we need her at home. I don't know where she could be. But if she's listening, I want her home. I want her home, and her children want her home and her family wants her home," said Liening.

Liening says she is living her worst fear as a parent. Her 45-year-old daughter was reported missing on June 3rd. Armstrong had left her home around midnight and told her thirteen-year-old son that she'd be back soon.

"At about 5:30, you know no one had heard from her and that's when I called the Sioux Falls Police and reported her missing because she would not have gone and left (her son) there, home alone for that period of time," said Liening.

Armstrong is originally from Iowa. Her family has been searching and putting flyers up throughout Iowa and South Dakota.

"I've been putting flyers at all the rest stops, truck stops," said Chris Ryan, Armstrong’s Aunt.

"We're just trying to cover all of our bases that we can from Sioux Falls back to Iowa, but knowing that she could be anywhere."

Armstrong's friends even started a Facebook page: Missing Angela Armstrong to try to get the word out.

"I know that we have reached at least 12 surrounding states. We've reached coast-to-coast. People have shared in California, Florida, and Georgia, the Carolinas. So it's getting out there," said Liening.

Armstrong was last seen driving a 2017 dark grey Chevy Traverse.

"License is 44Z-W44. It's really easy to remember," said Liening.

Her family asks that people keep a lookout for her car because right now, “We don’t have a good starting point. We can’t find any evidence of anything,” said Ryan.

Liening says not knowing where her daughter is, is the hardest thing she's ever had to go through. but she's grateful for all the support she's had so far.

"I mean, it's obvious that she has touched so many lives. So many lives just by, you know the response of her friends, past friends, present friends. Everybody just loves her and wants her home as we do too," said Liening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department at 605-367-7212.