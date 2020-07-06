Arrest warrants issued for Riddle’s Jewelry robbery night of Sioux Falls riot

Sioux Falls Police have issued two arrest warrants in connection with a robbery of Riddle's Jewelry the night of the riot at The Empire Mall.

Authorities say 20-year-old Dantrez Decarlos Isaac, from Sioux Falls, and 18-year-old Denarius A. Lofton, from Markham, Illinois, broke into the jewelry store on 41st Street on May 31st.

The warrants include third-degree burglary, grand theft, and injury to personal property.

Police have arrested multiple people in connection with the riot. Police are continuing to review surveillance video.