Arrest warrants issued for Riddle’s Jewelry robbery night of Sioux Falls riot
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 1:10 PM CDT
Sioux Falls Police have issued two arrest warrants in connection with a robbery of Riddle's Jewelry the night of the riot at The Empire Mall.
Authorities say 20-year-old Dantrez Decarlos Isaac, from Sioux Falls, and 18-year-old Denarius A. Lofton, from Markham, Illinois, broke into the jewelry store on 41st Street on May 31st.
The warrants include third-degree burglary, grand theft, and injury to personal property.
Police have arrested multiple people in connection with the riot. Police are continuing to review surveillance video.