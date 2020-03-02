Attorney General releases list of top consumer complaints

The South Dakota Attorney General's office has released a list of the top consumer complaints made in 2019.

The following are the top ten complaints received by the Attorney General's Division of Consumer Protection, according to Atty. Gen. Jason Ravnsborg:

1. Retail Sales

2. Landlord/Tenant

3. Credit Reporting

4. Auto

5. Health Fraud

6. Travel

7. Home Repair

8. Internet Goods

9. Telemarketing DNC

10. Predatory Lending

Ravsnborg released the list Monday morning in observance of National Consumer Protection week.

You can learn more about consumer protection laws in South Dakota here.