Attorney general: Police shooting in Rapid City justified

South Dakota’s attorney general has concluded a fatal shooting by Rapid City police last month was a justified use of deadly force.

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the state Division of Criminal Investigation on Monday released a summary on the death of Anthony Angel.

The 30-year-old Rapid City man was killed May 13 after police stopped a vehicle that was under surveillance for possible illegal drug activity.

According to the summary, Angel, a passenger in the vehicle, got out, backed away from officers and aimed a handgun at them. It says shots were exchanged and Angel was hit. He died the following day at a Rapid City hospital.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

