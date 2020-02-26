Augustana University students open 'James and the Giant Peach' Thursday

Students within Augustana Performing and Visual Arts will open "James and the Giant Peach" in the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre. The show will be Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 PM. There will also be shows Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 PM. Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors, who are 65 or older. Students in grades K through 12 or with an Augustana ID will get in for free. You can purchase tickets here.

"James and the Giant Peach" is Roald Dahl's first novel for children. It's about James Henry Trotter who lives with his two horrid aunts. He meets the Old Green Grasshopper and the rest of the insects aboard a giant, magical peach. The production will be on Augustana's campus.