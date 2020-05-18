Augustana University unveils 'Viking Flex Plan' for Fall semester

Augustana Seniors had a special celebration in light of graduation today.

While the university also announced a plan for Fall Semester 2020, with classes set to begin on campus in late August.

While staff celebrated about 150 Seniors today, the university is also looking ahead to next semester.

They’ve created the Vikings Flex plan that is focused on being flexible.

Augusta staff cheered in support as their graduated seniors drove through the Elmen Center Parking lot.

Augustana Senior Hana Beyer said, “I mean it was faster than a regular ceremony and I got to be in a car with all my best friends. It was so special to us. It was definitely different but something we’ll remember forever.”

While today was about celebrating their achievement, the school has is also thinking about the future, announcing the Viking Flex plan for the upcoming semester.

President Stephanie Herseth-Sandlin said, “We think the hybrid flexible, the Viking flex plan gives us, our students, families we serve, the most options based on the uncertainty any one individual may face.”

Because they want to stay committed to an in-person and co-curricular they’ll continue education with this plan that gives options.

A majority courses will have both face-to-face and virtual elements.

Herseth-Sandlin said, “So we’re applying the lessons learned of online instruction so we can give our faculty opportunities throughout the sporing and summer to do more, to plan for those adjustments that may be necessary in the Fall.”

The Viking Flex plan was developed by an 18-person scenario planning task force.

This team was to consider various scenarios for operating in the fall amid ongoing uncertainty related to the pandemic.

“And so our faculty will prepare for face-to-face but in classrooms that adhere to guidelines and that allow for virtual access to curriculum as health adjustments may be necessary,” said Herseth-Sandlin.

The Scenario Task Force will continue to evaluate throughout the summer with the help from Sanford Health.