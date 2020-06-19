Authorities arrest teen accused of firing gun at Sioux Falls officers

Law enforcement officials have tracked down the suspect who police say fired a gun towards officers in Sioux Falls.

Seventeen-year-old Decimas Laurelez was arrested Friday in Holcomb, Kan., according to the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Laurelez had been a fugitive for several weeks after police issued a warrant for his arrest in connection to the violence that broke out following a protest in Sioux Falls on May 31.

Police say while reviewing video from the incident, they saw Laurelez fire a gun at law enforcement officers.

Laurelez was arrested by the United State Marshal Service "without incident," according to police.

His arrest warrant includes charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement, and rioting.