Authorities identify 19-year-old killed in one-vehicle rollover near Tea

Authorities have identified the victim in a fatal one-vehicle rollover near Tea.

Authorities say a truck was traveling on 273rd Street Saturday night when the driver, lost control, went into the south ditch, and rolled.

19-year-old Brendan Hofer, from Sioux Falls, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the pickup. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, 19-year-old Corey Hofer from Tea, and another passenger, 18-year-old Ryan Wipf from Sioux Falls, received minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital.

Corey Hofer is facing vehicular homicide, DWI, simple assault, reckless driving, and purchase, possession or consumption of alcoholic beverage under the age of 21 charges.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.