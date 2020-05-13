Authorities identify Sioux Falls man killed in crash near Parker

State officials have released the name of the man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Turner County.

Twenty-five-year-old Kyle Schnellbach of Sioux Falls died in Saturday's accident, according to the Department of Public Safety.

The crash happened on S.D. Highway 19 three miles north of Parker around 11:25 a.m.

Deputies say Schnellbach was driving his car in the wrong lane. A pickup headed towards the car changed lanes to avoid a collision. The car then changed lanes again and struck the pickup.

Schnellbach was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say it's unclear if he was wearing a seat belt.

Three people in the pickup received serious but non-life-threatening injuries. All three were wearing belts.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.