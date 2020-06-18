Authorities identify victim in fatal Yankton County crash

Officials have released the name of the man killed in an accident in southeast South Dakota.

Sixty-eight-year-old Robert Schulte of Tabor died in Monday's crash west of Yankton, according to the Department of Public Safety.

A semi truck hauling gravel was headed west on South Dakota Highway 50 while Schulte was headed north on a rural road. Deputies say Schulte failed to stop at a stop sign, and collided with the semi.

Schulte was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.