Authorities investigating arson in central Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls Police and Sioux Falls Fire Rescue are investigating after they say someone intentionally started a fire in central Sioux Falls.

Authorities responded to a residence in the 900 block of W. 6th Street just before midnight on Thursday. A Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Inspector determined the fire was set intentionally.

Police are searching for a white male described as six feet tall with dark hair wearing blue jeans and a flannel shirt. They say he was seen around the residence at the time. Police say the man drove a large black 2005 to 2010 Ford pickup.