Authorities issue reminder about fireworks laws, safety

Law enforcement officials are offering safety tips for fireworks use, while also issuing a reminder about fireworks laws.

In Thursday's media briefing, officials from the Sioux Falls Police Department, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, and the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office each spoke regarding fireworks use.

Sgt. Sean Kooistra said any fireworks that launch a projectile or have a loud bang are illegal within Sioux Falls city limits. Fireworks that are allowed include sparklers, smoke bombs, and fountains.

Kooistra said extra officers will be on duty this weekend to respond to fireworks calls. The fine for violating the ordinance is $107.50.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Mike Top advised anyone who uses fireworks to "be prepared for problems." He said people should have water nearby. He also said any fireworks should be soaked in water before they are thrown away. In past years, the fire department has dealt with fires that flared up in garbage cans due to still-smoldering fireworks.

Top also said sparklers burn dangerously hot. He said glow sticks are a safe alternative for children.

Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office Capt. Joe Bosman said while fireworks are legal outside Sioux Falls city limits, people still have to abide by state laws. Different communities may also have their own specific laws, so he asked people to be aware of those rules.

Top also asked people who discharge fireworks to clean up after themselves. He said each year, his office receives complaints from people who find discarded remains from fireworks on rural roads.

