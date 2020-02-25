Authorities looking into Facebook post related to search for Serenity Dennard

More than a year after her disappearance police are following up on a tip that a young girl who looks like Serenity Dennard may have been spotted in Las Vegas.

Serenity ran away in February 2019 from a residential children's home in Pennington County.

It's been just over a year that serenity walked away from her group home and there have been extensive, ongoing searches in the area she disappeared. There has been no sign of Serenity since.

The Facebook post originally shared on a page dedicated to the search for Serenity shows a picture of a man and a young girl that many believe resembles Serenity.

The Facebook post has been updated and states that the two in the photo were located with no word yet from local law enforcement.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department said they are aware of the Facebook post and are working to follow up on the potential lead.

This is a developing story – stay with Dakota News Now for the latest updates.

