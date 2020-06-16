Authorities offering $10,000 reward in Mitchell pawn shop burglary

Federal authorities are working with several organizations to put up a reward for information leading to arrests in connection to a firearm burglary at a Mitchell pawn shop.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the National Shooting Sports Foundation are offering a $10,000 reward in the June 1 burglary.

Investigators say surveillance footage caught four individuals breaking into the pawn shop around 3 a.m. They took several firearms then ran from the scene.

The increased reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative in which NSSF matches an ATF reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Those with information in relation to this incident, the identification of those responsible, or information on the stolen firearms should call Crime Stoppers at (605) 996-1700. To submit a mobile tip, download the free “P3 Tips” app from the Google Play store or Apple Store or by visiting www.p3tips.com. You can also go to www.mitchellcrimestoppers.org to submit a crime tip by e-mail.