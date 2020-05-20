Authorities release name of man killed in motorcycle crash near Big Stone City

State officials have identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash in northeast South Dakota.

Twenty-year-old Alex Hughes of Milbank died in Saturday's crash, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Authorities say Hughes was driving south on South Dakota Highway 109 in Big Stone City when his motorcycle left the roadway, went into a yard, and hit the wall of a garge.

Alex was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet. No one else was involved in the crash.