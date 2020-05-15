Authorities respond to car vs. farm machinery crash in Campbell County

The South Dakota Highway Patrol says the driver of a car is lucky to be alive after a crash involving heavy farm machinery in north central South Dakota.

The Highway Patrol tweeted Friday that troopers responded to an accident involving a small car and a terragator south of Artas.

The driver of the car received only non-life-threatening injuries, despite the car being nearly crushed.

No other details about the accident have been released.

Troopers say farm traffic is increasing, and are urging drivers to use caution.